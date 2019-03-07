Bubble soccer raises money for Gloucester County Animal Shelter

It was a “ruff” night for the teams who competed in the freezing cold to raise money for pups this past Monday, March 4.

The Student University Programmers (SUP) hosted Bubble Soccer for Puppies on the intramural field to raise money for the Gloucester County Animal Shelter.



“We just created this event, it’s called Bubble Soccer for Puppies,” said senior public relations and advertising double major and Director of Charitable Events for SUP Annie Busarello. “We did bubble soccer last semester so this semester we wanted to add a charitable element to it. All of the proceeds from registration fees and t-shirt sales will go to the shelter. So far we raised over $1,000 for the animals. Overall we got a good amount of people here. It’s cold, but people are having fun.”

Bubble soccer for puppies helped raise money for the Gloucester County Animal Shelter. -Staff Photographer/Dyone Payne

Teams of students were bursting with excitement to play bubble soccer for the good cause. Students within the organization also managed to bring out their own pups to enjoy the night of fun.

Some of the feedback Busarello received from other students was that they wanted to come out and play bubble soccer again because they enjoyed it last semester. Others loved it because there were actual dogs at the event.

Some of the dogs that were at the bubble soccer game on March 1. -Staff Photographer/Dyone Payne

Sam Harsell, a sophomore from Towson University, was beyond enthusiastic to ensure that all students were abiding by the safety rules when it came to the infamous bubble suits.

“I think the event turned out to be very successful on a below freezing night and it seems like everyone is having fun,” he said. “The game became so competitive that they went into penalty kicks and that was something I did not expect to happen, but everything turned out for the better.”

SUP is a student run organization that is designed to encourage the development of leadership skills and cooperation. The organization promotes interests, image and quality of experience here at Rowan University.



For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.





