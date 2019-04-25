As the semester draws to a close, you’re probably thinking about the sigh of relief you’ll experience after your last final and the thing so many of us look forward to at the end of the spring semester: summer vacation.

Though you might already have ideas about what you’re going to do, here are a few things you can do on a budget.

Go to the beach

I’d be surprised if you weren’t already planning on going to the beach this summer; it’s a classic vacation destination.

Though some people spend hundreds of dollars to fly to tropical beaches, a beach trip doesn’t have to cost that much. It can be as simple as hopping in the car with a couple of your closest friends and heading to the Jersey Shore for the day.

There are so many things to do at the beach, from swimming and sunbathing to playing volleyball or frisbee. It’s up to you what you choose to do.

Go on a hike

Hiking is a fun way to spend some time outside because there’s always a new place you can explore. You can go to your local park and just walk around, or you can drive somewhere you’ve never been before to get a new experience.

You don’t even have to be the most athletic person; it’s nice just to get out in nature. In any case, getting physical activity is a good break from the sedentary lifestyle of studying for finals and going to classes.

Catch up on some sleep

After a long semester undoubtedly filled with stress, catching up on sleep is something everyone should do. Not only will you feel better, but you’ll be more energized to do the things you want to do over the summer.

Getting some z’s can even help you achieve peace of mind, which is ideal after a hectic semester.

Pick up a new hobby

Now that you don’t have to worry about keeping up with your schoolwork, you can spend some time doing something you’ve never done before. If you’ve had even a passing interest in something, it’s a good idea to try it out because you never know if it’ll become your new passion.

Maybe you’ll pick up something like knitting or painting, find you enjoy it and have a real knack for it and start making it a part of your routine. If you end up not liking whatever you’ve tried, at least you know that and can try different hobbies.

Board game night

On a rainy summer day, you might be compelled to sit inside and watch a movie or otherwise attach yourself to the nearest electronic. But doesn’t a semester of sitting in front of a computer and writing papers warrant a break from that?

Grabbing some of your friends and pulling out an old board game or two not only gets you away from screens, but it can help you create memories you’ll cherish.

Read a book

There is a book out there for whatever your interests may be. From sci-fi to non-fiction to classic literature, a book is sure to satisfy your personal search for entertainment.

The best part of this is that you can pick up a book from your local library, read it and return it when you’re done. It costs absolutely nothing.

Whether you decide to do something on this condensed list of things to do or something completely different, it’s your summer; make the most of it!

