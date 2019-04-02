Have you ever had the urge to park in a handicapped spot for just one minute while you ran into a building, or while you were waiting for someone to come out? Sadly, I’ve seen people act on this urge more times than I can count.

The good news is, if you can’t find a parking spot anywhere near your classroom, Rowan has an excellent internal shuttle system that can help you get from place to place. I know that some people may think that it’s stupid to take a shuttle around this small campus, but with how bad Rowan parking is, it really helps. It’s free to all students and faculty, and stops at eight different places across campus, from Business Hall to the Ellis Street parking lot.

There are two different buses, which run on different schedules. Bus 1 begins at 7 a.m. and runs until 12:52 a.m.; bus 2 runs from 7:15 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. The major differences between these buses appears to be, at first glance, that bus 2 is the one that can accommodate those in wheelchairs. But if this is the case, why does bus 2 have such a limited schedule? I called to find out.

According to John Aderinto, coordinator of Rowan’s shuttle system, “the evening bus is handicapped accessible” as well. Although not noted on the schedule, bus 1 can accommodate people with larger mobility devices with no special arrangements needed. Even though it is not specifically stated in the schedule, both buses are handicapped accessible. It might take a bit to get everything and everyone loaded, but it is able to be done.

The shuttle service runs everyday, but there are still people who disregard that aspect and continue to park in handicapped spots. In fact, in certain places on campus, it’s such a common occurrence that many people genuinely believe it to be acceptable.

It’s a fairly common practice in certain commuter lots, but the worst spot I’ve found is at the front of the Barnes & Noble on Rowan Blvd. Particularly with the graduation fair underway, people seem to think that idling in the handicapped-reserved spot is a great idea.

What these people don’t realize, though, is that their minutes add up and can eventually cause problems for people who are disabled. I know that everyone’s main goal on this campus is to get to class on time, but when someone parks in a handicapped spot a person with a disability will have more problems trying to get to class, just like you. I realize no one’s intentions are that malicious, but it still happens.

