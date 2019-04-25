By the time I graduate next month, I will have been in college for five years. Two and a half of those years have been spent here at Rowan and for that, I couldn’t be more thankful.

As a transfer public relations student, I was very nervous. Would I make friends? Would I fit in? Would I even like it here?

Professor Cristin Farney, thank you for noticing that I not only should, but needed to pick up the journalism minor. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have found my calling. You pushed me in a direction I didn’t know I needed to be pushed in. Thank you for looking out for me and for being one of the first reasons I fell in love with Rowan. Thank you.

Ellie Leick, thank you for trying to get students from our class involved in The Whit. If you hadn’t, I never would’ve found my place here and I wouldn’t have the amazing friendships and memories I have now. You gave me an outlet to start exploring my new minor (thanks Farney) and you helped teach me copy editing and then how to be managing editor. Thank you.

Professor Kathryn Quigley, thank you for always being a great support system and mentor. Without you, I don’t know how I would’ve survived half of the things I went through (you know what I’m talking about). You gave me someone I don’t ever have to hesitate before calling or texting—unless it’s to find the thermostat in the office—and for always caring about us as if we were your own children. Thank you.

Professor Candace Kelley, thank you for giving me one of the hardest classes of my entire college career. You pushed me to new limits and you also helped me when I needed it most and didn’t know who to turn to. I can never put into words how much I appreciate it all. Thank you.

To The Whit staff, past, current and new, thank you for giving me a second family, best friends and even greater memories. There’s no one else I would’ve wanted to spend late Wednesday nights with, suffer through paper deliveries with (Sydney), drive myself insane learning AP Style for, go on random diner trips or spontaneous adventures with. You became not only some of my closest friends, but also a family I never knew I needed, yet always wanted. Wednesday nights will be empty without you all in them. Thank you.

While I’m sad this chapter is coming to an end, I know you will be there with me, just a single text or phone call away.

Thank you for the best two and a half years of my life. You all make me wish I transferred sooner.

