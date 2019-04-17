Few could have a day better than Kari DiTonno did recently.

She not only jumped the best mark of her collegiate career in the pole vault at the Coach P Invitational, she broke a long time school record in the process.

DiTonno exemplified the themes of the Rowan women’s track team in her response to the achievement: personal progression and determination.



“[I definitely want to] jump higher, because I know I can,” DiTonno said. “I just want to get better in all of my events, because this isn’t the end yet.”

The everyday analogies that head coach Derick Adamson has brought into previous interviews and is so known for can be sensed in that DiTonno answer.

His wise and seasoned mindset has clearly been assumed by his team, as is evident in past squads as well.

DiTonno’s day was no walk in the park. The junior from Livingston, NJ, battled through adversity, including nagging injuries throughout the past year.

“There have been lows, times where I’ve been upset,” DiTonno said. “But, I just keep telling myself ‘you can do it.’”



The team came into its own at the meet, as Myiah Sturdivant finished first in the 400 meter with a time of 57.45, a season best. Hannah Vendetta placed first in the 1500 with a time of 4:40.97, also a season best.

Alyssa Sanders would place second in the 800 with a season-best time of 2:19.41. Darielle Cross also placed second in the 100 meter hurdles, putting up her best time of the season. The 4×100 and 4×400 meter relay teams would both put up their best times of the season.



As far as the team’s next meet at the Widener Invitational on Friday, Adamson’s goals are simple.

“This weekend, [my goals are to] go and get more personal records, especially in events that we haven’t touched yet,” Adamson said.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

