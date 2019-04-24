Softball bounces back from recent struggles with four straight wins at home

After losing three of four games, Rowan softball bounced back in a big way, winning four straight at home and sending Arcadia University and Rutgers-Newark home with two losses each.

The Brown and Gold revisited their dominant ways as they dealt two shutouts with a +28 run differential over the stretch.

Junior Jesse DeDomenico has talked before about how if the team plays the “Rowan softball” they know how to play, they’ll be successful.

A four-game win streak could be the result of that philosophy.

DeDomenico, along with junior Lauren Shannon and sophomore Emily August found their mojo on the mound as they only allowed a total of 16 hits leading to just three runs.

Sophomore Kelly Duffy also had a stellar week with six RBIs, five of which were in the 16-0 shutout against Rutgers-Newark. She also had a triple and a home run in that game.

“I think this past week, after getting swept by Ramapo, really motivated us,” Duffy said. “I feel like now we’re on top and on our way to finish this season on a high note.”

With 36 hits and 27 RBIs over the four-game home stretch, the Profs are getting back to their early season dominance and have their sights on the ultimate goal.

Another New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) title.

“This is the time that counts and we can’t really make any more mistakes,” Duffy said. “We’re really working hard together and if we keep working together, we’re all going to be fine in the NJAC Tournament.”

Rowan will go on a brief road trip on Thursday as they face Rutgers Camden followed by their regular season finale at home against Montclair State University on Saturday.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

