Being a member of the Rowan softball team at the moment must be pretty sweep.

No, that’s not a typo. Yes, the pun is intended.

The team completed its fourth straight doubleheader sweep on Saturday, defeating New Jersey City University 8-0 and 13-0. Both games went to five innings.

The victories bring the team’s winning streak to nine.

With 21 runs scored and 14 RBI’s, it’s safe to say that the offense was firing on all cylinders.

Freshman Morgan Zane kept her hot streak going, tallying three hits and scoring two runs in each contest. Sophomore infielder Sonia Sharma had two hits in both games and smacked a triple in the second. She also scored two runs in all of the last three games.

Seven different Profs had multi-hit games in the second against NJCU, as Zane and freshman Alexa Saccomanno both went 3-for-3. Saccomanno recorded a double and triple. Junior pitcher Jesse DeDomenico was also impressive, going a combined 4-for-6 and also picking up a win on the mound, her fifth straight and bringing her record to 8-4.

Junior Lauren Shannon made her presence known in the first game, striking out 13 batters and allowing just two hits in five innings pitched.

For a team that has held opponents scoreless in six of the nine games during the streak, Shannon thinks they did “pretty well” defensively.

“Defensively we were pretty sound,” Lauren said. “We all did pretty well and did our jobs. We need to keep going with the momentum that we have. Hopefully that drives us to be successful going forward.”

The Brown and Gold’s winning streak came to an end, splitting Wednesday’s doubleheader against Stockton. Shannon went into the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead and just one hit given up, but the inning had different plans.

After a couple of errors, a walk and some base hits, the lead evaporated, as the Ospreys took a 4-1 final score lead and knocked Shannon out of the game.

In the second game, the Profs won, 6-4. They broke a 3-3 tie by scoring two runs on an error at shortstop in the third. After a Stockton run in the fourth, Zane answered with an RBI double down the left field line. The game was called after five due to darkness.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.



