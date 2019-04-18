Vince Scian named Sports Editor of The Whit for 2019-2020 academic year

The Whit introduced Vince Scian as the Sports Editor for the 2019-2020 academic year on Wednesday during its yearly editorial staff elections. Scian takes over for current Sports Editor Jaiden Campana, who held the position for the past two years. Campana graduates next month.

Scian, a sports communication and media major with a journalism minor, has covered Rowan University athletics as a beat writer since December of 2018, following both men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams as well as the baseball team, his current beat.

“The Sports CAM major is growing like wildfire and they’re urging students to come to The Whit so I’m hoping to have a lot of staff members making as much content as we can,” Scian said.

As far as expectations for the paper, Scian looks to set the bar high.

“You can expect to see more content from different media,” Scian said. “I want to grow the social media presence, improve our team beats, introduce multiple podcasts, increase the amount of columns and hopefully even professional sports coverage since so many students are educated in different areas of sport.”

“I’ve been a manger before,” he continued. “Not at a paper, but I think I’m really talented at working with staff and directing them in the best direction for themselves and everyone else. That being said, I won’t be a hawk with what they’re creating. Just sort of an overseer to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

“I’ve learned a ton from Jaiden and actively be a sports journalist here at The Whit. Probably more than I’ve learned in class if I have to be honest so I’m definitely ready to take over next semester.”

When asked about what he’s looking forward to the most, Scian was all about the improvements he and the staff he’ll conduct will make throughout the year.

“I’m really looking forward to growing The Whit sports’ brand and watching the work that my writers and I do improve throughout the year,” Scian said.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.



