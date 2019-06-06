Giannini named interim athletic director, Gilmore retires

Dr. John Giannini has been named Rowan’s interim athletic director effective immediately following the retirement of Dan Gilmore who had been with the school for 43 years, according to a release from university president Ali Houshmand.

Giannini was originally at the university from 1989-1996 has the men’s basketball coach and went on to coach at the University of Maine and LaSalle University.

He returned to Rowan last July to develop the Center for Sports Communication & Social impact in the College of Communication & Creative Arts. He also taught and mentored students seeking careers in the field.

The basketball team had a 168-38 record under Giannini from ’89-’96 including a Division III national championship in ’96 for which he was name Division III Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and four total final four appearances.

In 2004, he was inducted to the Rowan University-Glassboro State College Hall of Fame followed by the ’96 team last year.

He has a doctorate in kinesiology, specializing in sport psychology from the University of Illinois.

Off the court and out of the office he volunteered his time to raise money for cancer research and ALS and supports Philadelphia Youth Basketball and Samaritan’s Feet, which helps provide shoes to children in need around the world.

Gilmore retires after a 43 year career as the men’s soccer coach before becoming the AD in 2013. He has a 559-184-59 record as a coach.

Giannini’s appointment is for a year at which time the university will assess whether to conduct a search for a permanent director, according to Houshmand’s release.

