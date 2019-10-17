As the Inter-Regional Border Battle is only a few days away, the Profs are looking to keep impressing.

This is one of the largest collegiate meets in New Jersey history, and it is also the last race for the Rowan University’s men’s cross country team before they are off to the New Jersey Atlantic Conference (NJAC) Championships.



There will be 44 schools and clubs at this race, and many of them are either regionally or nationally ranked.



With important races coming up, including the Inter-Regional Border Battle, one would wonder if the team is going to change anything in their game plan. Coach Dustin Dimit thinks that the team will be just fine the way it is.



“In our sport, it’s just always working towards running your best each week and peaking at the end of the year when it is best,” Dimit said. “As we saw last time at Lehigh, we expect our guys to continue to improve and start knocking off teams we didn’t before as we prepare for the championship season.”



Senior and captain, Jason Muermann, says that the team just has to stay positive through the back end of the season.



“Positivity goes a long way,” Muermann said. “Just having a positive mindset going into the race is a great thing. We don’t want to have a negative mindset going in and not performing the way we want to.”



The Inter-Regional Border Battle is set for Oct. 19, at the DREAM Park in Logan Township, New Jersey. The Profs will look to keep on improving with the NJAC Championships in sight.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

