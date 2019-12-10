Glassboro’s annual Boro in Lights night was held on Friday at Rowan Boulevard in Glassboro Town Square.



Through the performances, photos with Santa and carriage rides, Rowan Student Government Association (SGA) held their Stuff the Bus food drive to benefit Rowan students.

In 2017, Rowan University opened The SHOP, which stands for Students Helping Other Profs. The SHOP is an on-campus food pantry and resource center that assists students in need. It offers a range of free resources and items to all, including school supplies, toiletries and non-perishable food items.

Jenna Day, the assistant vice president of university advancement for SGA, spearheaded Stuff the Bus for her second year in a row. Under a yellow tent on Rowan Boulevard, members of Rowan SGA collected as many non-perishable food items, toiletries and other items as they could fit in a small white van.

What may have seemed like a hard task to complete was no problem this year, as Day and her committee collected over 450 items.

“To me, Stuff the Bus is about fighting food insecurity and teaching students that it’s always okay to reach out for help,” Day said of the event.

It is important for students to know the resources that are available to them on campus, and Day and her committee have made a hefty donation to help out right before the holidays.

Aside from The SHOP, Rowan University also offers free produce to students once a week. Fresh For All operates in Lot D near Richard Wackar Stadium every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. Just like The SHOP, Fresh For All is open to all students attending Rowan University and, most importantly, all items are free.

“I know being a college student is tough, and we’re all broke,” Emily Scherer, a junior law and justice major who participated in Stuff the Bus said. “Being able to see all of these people come together and give us all these canned goods is awesome. These kids deserve it.”

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

