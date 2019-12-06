In our second and final part of our climate change series, we sit down with associate professor and chair of the journalism department at Rowan University, Mark Berkey-Gerard. As one of the founders of South Jersey Climate News, Berkey-Gerard discusses the website, how it started and what climate change means for South Jersey.

And later, we talk about the effects of climate change in New Jersey and what it means for the state’s future with the help of our special weather guest, Peter Planamente!

For last week’s episode, click here. You can also find us on Spotify! For updates and more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline

