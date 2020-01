A weekly show to talk Rowan and national sports updates, news and stories. Presented by The Whit, Rowan’s student newspaper since 1938.

This episode:

-Rowan sports winter break recap

-MLB cheating scandal

-Derek Jeter in the Baseball Hall of Fame

-The return of Conor McGregor

-Kansas vs. Kansas state brawl

-Zion’s debut

-The Pro Bowl needs to change

