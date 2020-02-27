How to celebrate leap year

This Saturday is Feb. 29. And no is talking about it.

Leap day seems to be a forgotten occasion by adults. In this week particularly, it has been overshadowed by the worries of the world. From the coronavirus to the democratic debates to Kobe and Gianna Bryants’ public memorial to midterms week, everyone has something more serious on their minds.

Leap year’s interesting history and infrequent timing make it a light note in a week of heavy news.

Every leap year contains a leap day, which is the added day of Feb. 29, making it a 366-day year. And it happens every four years. Simply put, that is 24 times within a 100-year span, counting the year the century starts.

The purpose of leap day is to realign the calendar followed by many countries: the Gregorian calendar. The Gregorian calendar is a solar, not lunar, calendar. This means that the periods of time such as a day, month and year are dictated by the position of the sun relative to Earth and its seasons rather than the moon’s phases. A year in these terms takes about 365.2422 days.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, here are a several activities to do on leap day.

Go shopping, online!

There may be some deals and steals, so be on the lookout. Places like Topshop and Reebok have sales. Postmates is offering a deal where a minimum $15 order from Popeye’s between Feb. 24 to 28 can get anyone an email code for a free fried chicken sandwich on leap day. Some participating 7-Elevens offer any whole pizza pie for $2.29.

Miller Lite is offering a free pack of 24 beers. A QR code will be posted on Twitter and Instagram, and you have to post your receipt of the beer purchase on leap day. They will then use it to refund the cost to your PayPal account.

Reflect on the past four years, imagine where you want to see yourself

Since this extra day comes only once a year, it can be a special chance for anyone to reflect on the past four years and ponder the next four years. Maybe write a letter to yourself to open at the next leap year detailing what your hopes and wishes are for your future self.

Watch leap day themed movies or TV show episodes

Surprisingly, there are some leap day media. Check out the South Korean horror film “February 29,” along with episodes called “Leap Day” from both “30 Rock” and “Modern Family.”

Honor astronomy and check the Edelman Planetarium

This Saturday, the Edelman Planetarium will be hosting three shows in the afternoon. With the variety of themes like “Star Wars,” astronauts and Lady Gaga, there are many choices. Tickets are $3 for Rowan students. Buy them at this link.

