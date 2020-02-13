The Whit Sports Radio: Feb. 12, 2020; NBA All-Star Game Preview

A weekly show to talk Rowan and national sports updates, news and stories. Presented by The Whit, Rowan’s student newspaper since 1938.
-Rowan Sports Recap
-Rowan Women’s basketball wins thriller with a buzzer beater
-The NBA All Star game rules are ridiculous and Team Giannis is going to get smoked
-Everything about the XFL was awesome
-Tom Brady to LA? Also Phillip River is leaving the Chargers
-Vince rants about the Phillies
-MLB rule changes and the state of baseball
