The Whit Sports Radio: Feb. 12, 2020; NBA All-Star Game Preview

A weekly show to talk Rowan and national sports updates, news and stories. Presented by The Whit, Rowan’s student newspaper since 1938.

-Rowan Sports Recap

-Rowan Women’s basketball wins thriller with a buzzer beater

-The NBA All Star game rules are ridiculous and Team Giannis is going to get smoked

-Everything about the XFL was awesome

-Tom Brady to LA? Also Phillip River is leaving the Chargers

-Vince rants about the Phillies

-MLB rule changes and the state of baseball

