Women’s Basketball looks to finish their season with a NJAC Championship

The Rowan women’s basketball team is on an absolute roll.

A dominating semifinals performance over The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) has propelled the Profs to the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship Finals.

The Profs beat TCNJ 82-62 behind a stellar shooting performance, shooting 40% from three (34% overall) as a team, as well going 82% from the free-throw line. Six Profs finished with double digits points.

Despite TCNJ’s Shannon Devitt’s 25 points, the Prof’s were able to silence TCNJ and send themselves to the conference finals.

Coming off a loss against TCNJ in their last matchup, Head Coach Demetrius Poles issued no nerves about the match.

“We didn’t have Kennedy [Brown] last time,” Poles said. “During that time, we were also dealing with several stomach bugs going around, we weren’t at our strongest. We’re never nervous, this is basketball. We’re gonna have some fun against them.”

Guard Grace Marshall issued the same sentiment before the game.

“I wouldn’t say we’re nervous,” Marshall said. “We just have to be focused and prepared for anything they come at us with. Coming off a loss definitely makes us more motivated to be prepared and come after them in this game.”

The Profs clearly came prepared.

As they move on to the NJAC Finals, any team getting this far would consider anything short of winning a disappointment.

“It should be that way for every team, so yes [it would be a disappointment] to be honest.” Poles said. “We also want a National Championship too, so anything less than that would also be disappointing.”

Marshall offered a little more optimistic view.

“We’ve worked so hard this season,” Marshall said. “We’ve had a lot of fun and already accomplished so much. I don’t think it would be disappointing, but we still want to achieve more.”

The Profs take on Montclair State University in the NJAC finals on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at home.

Montclair is coming off a semi-finals victory against New Jersey City University and are looking to get revenge against Rowan since Rowan beat them 67-65 in their last match up off a Mallard buzzer beater.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

