Kopchick: How students with ADHD – and those without – can stay focused for distance learning

Everyone struggles with distractibility at some point. ADHD is one of the most well-researched mental disorders, yet it is also one of the most overdiagnosed due to our culture of immediate gratification and reliance on technology.

As of June 2019, 81% of Americans own a smartphone. Every notification releases a hit of dopamine, a short-term reward chemical that is highly addictive. Frequent smartphone use alters your neural landscape – when your brain is constantly flooded with dopamine, it prunes the number of available dopamine receptors to adjust. When deprived of a smartphone’s constant stimulation, frequent users experience dopamine withdrawal symptoms of lowered motivation and distractibility.

Moreover, many Americans don’t get enough physical activity. When the body exercises, it releases the short- and long-term “happy chemicals” serotonin and dopamine, as well the mind-stimulating chemical norepinephrine. When enough of these neurotransmitters aren’t released, ADHD-like symptoms of brain fog and restlessness ensue.

A sedentary lifestyle and a smartphone addiction can initiate a downward spiral into a state of distraction and cognitive deterioration. In these quarantined times, the lure of our smartphones and the couch potato life is stronger than ever. This is concerning, because with the advent of online courses, these bad habits will do you no favors.



As individuals with ADHD, our brains are chronically under-stimulated due to inheritance rather than environmental factors. Disorganized thought patterns and impulsive behavior are unalterable characteristics of our personalities. People with ADHD naturally have lower levels of dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine and are more reliant on exercise for mental clarity than the neurotypical person. We are compulsively hyperactive for a reason – our bodies know what is best for us. In fact, prescribed ADHD medication imitates the neurochemical changes the brain undergoes as a result of exercise.

Intelligence and the quality of one’s work ethic are separate entities. If intelligence can be likened to the horsepower of a car, then self-regulation and concentration are like the transmission and steering. No matter how much horsepower a car has, shoddy transmission and brakes will render it nonfunctional.

Despite medicine’s helpful intervention, it is certainly not a cure. Thus, we have developed lifestyle adjustments to manage our disorder. Fascinatingly, these coping mechanisms are scientifically proven to benefit neurotypical people as well.

Here are some recommended strategies that improved our cognitive functioning:

For comments/questions about this story, email editor@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

