Rowan fall sports postponed until 2021

Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on sports in the United States and across the world.

For sports at Rowan, the beginning of the pandemic caused the cancellation of all spring sports in 2020, and is now causing another set back, this time to fall sports.

On Tuesday July 28, the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) announced that they would be postponing all fall season sports. This means that Rowan, along with the other nine New Jersey based colleges in the NJAC will not have any sports on campus until, at the earliest, November 2020.

The teams at Rowan who will be affected by the decision are football, field hockey, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country.

This statement put out by the NJAC did give a little hope to these teams who will miss out playing this fall though, stating that the conference will be looking at the possibility of playing all fall sports in the 2021 spring season. They also mentioned that due to the setback, no player will lose any eligibility while they are not able to play.

Unfortunately, it looks like this will just be another thing that will be different when classes resume at Rowan this coming fall.

