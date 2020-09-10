As the Rowan community embarks on the second week of classes, it is especially important to remember the current global pandemic that is still omnipresent.

The safety and well-being of all Rowan students remains the top priority of all faculty and staff.

“The University is carefully following the guidelines set by public health officials which include having students do daily screenings, wearing a mask whenever around others, social distancing, monitoring the vendors coming in and densifying faculty and staff on campus,” Scott Woodside, the director for the Wellness Center, said. “All of this has been vital in allowing us to make a return to campus this fall.”

At the moment, there are two testing options available, which include asymptomatic students and symptomatic students. 1-3% of residential students are being offered a saliva test every week through the asymptomatic process. However, symptomatic students are certainly the main focus as they must isolate themselves 10 days from the onset of their symptoms.

The outdoor testing site is Hollybush, where students are now being scheduled twice a day for clinics.

“We are monitoring the number of cases not only on campus but within Gloucester County as well. We ask that all students report any flu or cold-like symptoms to not only their RA but to the wellness center to get tested immediately,” Woodside said. “The more people we test and put in the Triad for temporary isolation, the better data we can collect to ensure the safety of others.”

Furthermore, the Wellness Center asks all students to provide their Rowan address when they register in order to get tested for more accurate data collection.

As Rowan continues with the current hybrid learning style, faculty remain optimistic about offering in-person learning within the coming months, so long as students continue to get tested on campus, by themselves or at a local site such as the AFC testing site off-campus.

