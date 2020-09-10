Last week I got one of the biggest opportunities of my college career. For the first time, in all my years at Rowan, I had access to an elevated platform with which to speak my truth and speak truth for my friends in the Jewish community. That was huge.

As great as it was, I never had any doubts that there would be some people who disliked the truth I was speaking. I would make some enemies. I never wanted that, but I wasn’t going to let that possibility scare me into silence.

I had to speak up, because the truth of what myself and my peers had experienced deserved to be out there.

I understand why my last article quickly became mired in controversy. Difficult conversations are, after all, just that: difficult. But these conversations are also necessary, because we would not be able to become better without having them. That’s part of the reason why I chose to use this platform to speak my truth.

However, there are certain things I consider to be worth addressing. In a public response to the release of my article, Rowan’s Student Government Association (SGA) seemed to misinterpret parts of my article as misinformation, and misrepresented the issue of scheduling a senate meeting during Rosh Hashanah in September 2019 as one of miscommunication.

The following is a statement from the Student Government Association. Please advise. pic.twitter.com/ng8ZMU4nZJ — Rowan SGA (@RowanSGA) September 9, 2020

I don’t want there to be any confusion or uncertainty about what happened, so I think it best that I reiterate a few points in lengthier, more explicit, detail.

First, in September 2018, SGA scheduled their Organization Fair during Yom Kippur. In response, Rowan Hillel spearheaded an effort to get an amendment passed which would restrict major events from being held on major holidays from all religions. That amendment never came to fruition, as I mentioned in my first article.

Second, one year later, in September 2019, I emailed SGA to inform them that they had scheduled a senate meeting during Rosh Hashanah. In the following month, October 2019, SGA finally passed legislation to an effect similar to what Hillel had proposed over a year prior to that point.

In other words, SGA was correct to point out that they had passed legislation in October 2019 which would prevent such incidents from repeating themselves for a third time, and I am sincerely thankful for that, particularly to Assistant Vice President Jason Brooks.

However, it was wrong to suggest that misinformation was being spread. I acknowledge that it’s easy to see how my saying that our attempt to get this legislation passed in 2018 not coming to fruition could have been misconstrued into a claim that legislation to that effect was never passed at all. But though I regret not wording it in a way that made the distinction more unmistakable, this was an unfortunate misrepresentation of my argument.

I cannot go back on the essence of what I said in good conscience, but I think it’s worth taking the time here to remark on all the good things that have happened since October 2019.

First, I’m thankful to the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, who consistently stand for the values our world so sorely needs more of. I’m also thankful for everything SGA has done to work on becoming better in the past 11 months since these incidents occurred. Despite all the work that remains to be done, there is no doubt in my mind that the SGA we have right now is more accepting of its diverse student body than it was a year ago, and much more so than the year before that.

This past January, of 2020, I emailed SGA President Arielle Gedeon to ask if she would be willing to hold a moment of silence to recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day during a senate meeting. She agreed. As a descendant of Holocaust survivors, that alone meant the world to myself and to my grandmother.

I made the decision to write this follow-up not just to clear the record with regard to everything that’s happened, but because I want to fight for the belief that nobody should ever feel discouraged from speaking their truth, no matter how inconvenient that truth is.

Truth is important. Truth is everything. Listening to and hearing our peers as they speak their truth is an important part of making our campus, and indeed the world, a better place.

It is this belief that I hope our Rowan community will share and preach in unison.

For comments/questions about this story, email editor@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

