J Balvin to Premiere New Song During “Fortnite” Event on Halloween

Epic Games, an American video game and software developer, recently announced that J Balvin, the popular Colombian singer, will be the headlining act during the “Fortnitemares” event on Halloween, where he is set to premiere an unreleased song.

The four-time Grammy winner will perform a mix of his biggest hits, including “Mi Gente” (featuring Willy William) and “I Like It” (featuring Cardi B. and Bad Bunny). Hosted by the popular video game, “Fortnitemares” is a Halloween event that kicked off on Oct. 21. Balvin will perform at 9 p.m. EST on Halloween from Fortnite’s “Party Royale” mode. Besides the new song, Balvin will also perform “La Luz” at the Afterlife Party alongside Panamanian singer Sech.

In a recent Instagram post, Balvin expressed his gratitude for being the headliner of the popular video game event.

To follow social distancing guidelines, Balvin’s performance will be pre-recorded at the Epic Games studio. They will use XR (extended reality) technology, LED walls and camera tracking to create a “virtual world” around the real-life singer. Balvin expressed that partnering with “Fortnite” will be another great way to connect with his fans.

Living in a time of a pandemic, “Fortnite” has been a big help for musicians to get their music out to their fans in a fun, unique and interactive way. The developer of the game has been pushing for virtual concerts for months. Seeing how the pandemic has drastically changed everyone’s lives, the company is hoping to have more concerts like the one Balvin is headlining in the future. “Fortnite” has already collaborated with A-list artists Justin Bieber and The Weeknd for virtual reality concerts, which sparked Balvin’s interest and passion to join the fun. Travis Scott also joined the virtual concert fun back in April of this year, where over 10 million participants logged on for the event.

This year’s “Fortnite” event is already shaping up to be quite different than in the past. Aside from the concert, those who will be participating in the “Fortnite” festivities will be able to play a Halloween-themed version of the game. This includes being able to hunt for shadows that have taken over the island. Participants will also be able to unlock a bunch of themed gear and weapons for a limited time. If you become one yourself, you’ll be able to sabotage other players as a shadow using your supernatural powers. Those playing the game will unlock a special “Party Trooper” skin as well as a special J Balvin costume option for those who attend the concert.

Worried that you might miss out on the fun? J Balvin’s concert will be available again on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. EST. The rest of “Fortnite’s” Halloween events will end on Nov. 3.

For questions/comments about this story, email arts@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

