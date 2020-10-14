Finding Ways to Cope With Stress

Stress is a feeling that can be caused in many different ways. Whether it’s moving to a new home, taking care of a family member or trying to balance school work and your home life, stress is not an easy feeling to deal with.

The day could be going great and the next thing you know, you have an assignment that’s due in two days that’s worth half your grade. You’re scrambling to gather all of your information and trying to put together a well-written assignment so that you don’t end up failing. On top of that, you have a 10-hour shift at your job that’ll prevent you from getting it done, adding more to the stress.

You’re thinking to yourself, “How can I manage to complete this without pulling every strand of hair out of my head? How do I keep myself from having a complete mental breakdown?”

Everyone deals with stress in different ways. There are people that remain calm and just go with the flow. Others scream at the top of their lungs and punch something or someone, though violence should not be condoned. Everyone has a different method of dealing with stress and that’s okay.

For those who don’t know how to cope with stress, here are some things to try that could be beneficial when you have a stressful situation come up.

Listen to Music

Listening to music is a wonderful way to cope with stress. It helps relax your mind and body and can have a lot of positive effects on your mental health. Some people want to listen to slow music to ease their nerves and take it one step at a time, others may want to listen to rock and take out all of their aggression. You’ll be in a different state of mind listening to music and this can help make you forget what happened 20 minutes ago when you were stressed out about finishing that assignment or trying to deal with a seemingly impossible task.

Go for a Walk

Sometimes, sitting in one spot for a long period of time can get really annoying. You begin to feel anxious and need to get away from that spot for a moment. This is where going for a walk comes in handy.

Your brain is probably fried from all of the constant work that you’ve had to deal with and you feel like you’re going nowhere. Going for a walk not only reduces stress but can lower your heart rate. It helps you gain more motivation and can collect the thoughts that were once lost while you were working. Incorporating music into your walk can make it even a little more peaceful.

Talk to a Friend or Family Member

As mentioned before, everyone deals with stress differently. Sometimes, you don’t want to talk to people about your problems and that’s fine. You don’t have to follow how one other person copes with their problems because it may not be for you.

But for those who want an outlet to talk about their problems, a trusted friend or family member comes in handy. Talking to someone can really do wonders for your mental health. It gives you a way to let everything out about what’s been consuming you.

The trusted friend or family member will appreciate you talking to them about what’s been bothering you because it shows that you trust them, and they’ll want to help you with your problems, which would be stress in this case.

That person can help you in two different ways. One way would be to stay quiet and listen to you, and the other is to offer the best possible advice for you in order to help you. Letting everything out is like lifting a complete weight off of your shoulders and can help you go back to the task at hand.

These tips may or may not be for everyone and that’s okay. Many people have methods of dealing with stress, whether it’s putting on a pair of boxing gloves and letting all of your stress out on a punching bag or playing some video games and screaming through a headset at some random person who thinks that they’re better than you in Warzone.

Stress is not easy to deal with and it can affect how you go through your everyday routine. Whether you believe it or not, some people may look calm on the outside, but on the inside they have a lot of things on their mind that are making them wonder how they can handle the tasks at hand.

