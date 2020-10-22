Strasser: NFL Week 6 Recap

Week 6 of the NFL season ended with a game that all Philadelphia Eagles fans must’ve enjoyed watching: the Dallas Cowboys got embarrassed in primetime on Monday Night Football.

Quarterback (QB) Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals came into Dallas and took care of business. The game was tied at 0 until the beginning of the second quarter when running back (RB) Ezekiel Elliott fumbled for the third time this season, which quickly resulted in a Cardinals touchdown.

Elliott managed to fumble again on the next drive, and the Cardinals took advantage of the short field once again, taking a 14-0 lead. From that point on, the game was over and the Cardinals cruised to a 38-10 win and moved to 4-2 in the NFC West.

Meanwhile the Cowboys are somehow still in first place in the NFC East with a record of 2-4. No other team in the division has more than one win, and this division looks worse than anybody could have imagined. All four teams will play each other this week, with the Eagles and New York Giants facing off on Thursday Night Football and the Cowboys and the Washington Football Team playing on Sunday. With how the teams have been playing though, it wouldn’t surprise me if the winner of the division ends the season under .500.

While the Cowboys have struggled the whole year so far, the Eagles somehow have a worse record. The Eagles fell to 1-4-1 after their 30-28 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

They quickly found themselves down 17-0 at halftime, and the Ravens were in control for most of this game. Down 30-14 with 3:48 to play, it seemed like QB Carson Wentz and the Eagles would just accept defeat, but they managed to drive down the field twice and score twice in a matter of two minutes.

At 1:55, the biggest play of the game came after Wentz took it into the endzone on a sneak, and cut the deficit to 30-28. Unfortunately, the 2 point conversion was unsuccessful and the Ravens held on to win.

Once again, the Eagles showed flashes of being a good team, but it was too little, too late on Sunday afternoon. On top of the disappointing loss, tight end (TE) Zach Ertz and RB Miles Sanders were both injured in the game. Ertz is expected to miss at least three weeks with an ankle injury, and Sanders sustained a knee injury. Head Coach (HC) Doug Pederson hasn’t made any official announcement, but Sanders is doubtful to play on Thursday night.

Speaking of the Giants, they managed to get their first win of the season on Sunday. Of course, it was against Washington though.

The box score of this game tells a different story than the outcome. Washington had more passing yards, more first downs and more time of possession. But Giants QB Daniel Jones did just enough in this game to pull it out.

Jones found most of his success on the ground in this game, passing for only 112 yards but rushing for 74. Washington managed to tie the game at 13 in the fourth quarter, but the Giants got the late lead after a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Washington QB Kyle Allen drove down the field and scored a touchdown with 36 seconds remaining. For some reason, HC Ron Rivera and the Washington coaching staff decided to go for two and try and win the game outright. It’s an aggressive play call, but it didn’t work and cost Washington a shot at winning the game in overtime. Both teams now stand at 1-5, and somehow only one game behind for the division lead.

Notable Headlines:

The Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans 42-36 in overtime, staying undefeated on the year at 5-0.

QB Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended the Green Bay Packers bid at a perfect season and took care of business at home, easily beating the Packers 38-10.

After the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 24-0 on Sunday, the team announced that rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will take over the starting role.

After falling down 24-7, the Indianapolis Colts fought back and beat the Cincinnati Bengals 31-27.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their undefeated season alive with a convincing 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Games To Look Out For Next Week:

Eagles vs. Giants Thursday Night Football Oct. 22 8:20 p.m.

Steelers vs. Titans Sunday Oct. 25 1 p.m.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Sunday Oct. 25 4:25 p.m.

Buccaneers vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football Oct. 25 8:20 p.m.

