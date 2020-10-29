Strasser: NFL Week 7 Recap

Week 7 of the NFL season has concluded and the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated team left standing.

They entered this week at 5-0 but their opponent, the Tennessee Titans, were also undefeated at 5-0, so everyone knew this was going to be the game of the week.

The Steelers started off fast and jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after both wide receiver (WR) Diontae Johnson and running back (RB) Benny Snell scored. The Titans quickly responded by driving down the field and cutting the deficit to 14-7.

But thanks to stellar defense, and another Johnson touchdown, the Steelers held a commanding 24-7 lead at the half.

The second half was a different story, as the Steelers defense began to slow down and let up a huge 73-yard touchdown to Titans WR A.J. Brown. The Steelers barely had anything going on offense in the second half, and Titans RB Derrick Henry got into the end zone early in the fourth to cut the lead to 27-24.

The Titans then got into field goal range to tie the game at the end of regulation, but kicker (K) Stephen Gostkowski was unable to convert the field goal, and the Steelers barely survived a second half comeback, wining 27-24. The Titans move to 5-1, while the Steelers remain perfect on the season so far.

Another game that went down to the wire this week was on Thursday Night Football.

The stage was set for an NFC East battle in Philadelphia, and with the Dallas Cowboys’ collapse as a contender, it seems like it’s the Eagles division to win. But first they had to get through the 1-5 New York Giants and quarterback (QB) Daniel Jones.

QB Carson Wentz got the Eagles started with a QB sneak in the first to go up 7-0. Then, former Eagle turned Giant WR Golden Tate took one to the house and scored a 39-yard touchdown to tie this game.

At halftime, the Eagles led 10-7. Then halfway through the third quarter, we got one of the most memorable (and laughable) plays in NFL history.

Jones held the ball on a read option and was off to the races for what seemed to be an 80-yard touchdown. With no one in front of him, Jones managed to lose his balance and tumble around the 20-yard line with no contact from any Eagles players.

Even though the Giants managed to convert on that drive, the play will go down with the former Jets QB Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble, and others, as one of the most hilarious and unexpected plays of all time.

After another Giants touchdown, the Eagles quickly found themselves down 21-10 in the fourth. The Eagles responded with one of their own and got the ball back with a chance to win the game.

With 40 seconds remaining, Wentz made one of the best throws of his career, and fit a beauty right into the chest of RB Boston Scott for the game winning touchdown. The Eagles now standing at 2-4-1 look primed to make a run at the NFC East title, after defeating the now 1-6 Giants.

The trend of this week was close thrillers going down to the wire. The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals was no exception.

The Seahawks were also at 5-0 coming into this game, but QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had something to say about that. The Seahawks were in control for most of this game, and they led at halftime 27-17.

It looked like the Seahawks were going to protect their two possession lead, and just cruise through the rest of this game, but they didn’t score the entire third quarter, and with four minutes left in the third, Murray ran it in to cut the lead to 27-24. The Seahawks responded with a WR Tyler Lockett touchdown who was spectacular this game, finishing with 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

But the glaring problem for the Seahawks all year showed again, as they were unable to get timely stops. It looked as if the Cardinals were settling for 3 late in the fourth to cut it to 7. But a Seahawks penalty gave the Cardinals another chance, and they quickly cashed in with a touchdown to cut it to 34-31. The Cardinals got the ball back, and tied the game at the end of regulation.

Overtime was as crazy as regulation, as the Seahawks started with the ball but punted to the Cardinals who quickly drove down the field to set up for the game winning field goal. K Zane Gonzalez missed though, and gave Seahawks QB Russell Wilson another chance to win this game.

But Wilson actually threw a pick, and somehow didn’t lead the Seahawks to victory. This pick sealed the game, and Murray drove down the field, and giving Gonzalez another chance, and this time he converted.

This was an uncharacteristic game from Wilson, who threw three picks including the one in overtime. The Seahawks fell to 5-1, as the surging Cardinals improved to 5-2. The NFC West seems to be the best division in football, as three of the teams have five wins. It will be interesting to see how that division plays out for the rest of the year.

Notable Headlines:

QB Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions somehow won 23-22 on the last play of the game, after the Atlanta Falcons RB Todd Gurley’s accidental touchdown near the end of the game. The Falcons continued to find new ways to lose heartbreaking games and fell to 1-5, as the Lions improved to 3-3.

QB Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints outlasted the Carolina Panthers in another great one possession game that came down to the wire, winning 27-24. Panthers K Joey Slye attempted an NFL record 65-yard field goal to tie the game but came up inches short as the Saints snuck out another win without star WR Michael Thomas.

The New England Patriots suffered their second worst home loss in the team’s history, as QB Cam Newton was benched early in the fourth quarter after throwing for only 98 yards in the game. The Patriots have now lost three in a row for the first time since 2002, after getting blown away by the San Fran 49ers 33-6.

Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert picked up his first career win against the Jacksonville Jaguars 39-29. Herbert looks to be special, after another 300 plus yard game, where he finished with three touchdowns. After barely losing to the Saints just weeks ago, the Chargers will have to go on a run to make the playoffs since they are 2-4.

Games To Look Out For Next Week:

Steelers vs. Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Rams vs. Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

49ers vs. Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:25 p.m.

Eagles vs. Cowboys, (Sunday Night Football), Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m.

