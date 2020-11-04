The Best Places To Eat on Rowan Boulevard — and What To Order From the Menus

Rowan Boulevard is known for delicious places to eat like La Scala’s Fire, Yogo Factory, Cookie Munchers and more. It really depends on what you’re in the mood for. Everything is affordable on Rowan Boulevard, and that’s why these restaurants attract a lot of people from the campus and outside as well.

If it’s lunchtime, I highly recommend going to Chickie’s and Pete’s because they serve amazing food. The go-to for me are the classic wings appetizers, priced between $7 and $9. For dinner, I go for the grilled chicken sandwich, which costs $9. Chickie’s and Pete’s keeps it simple and tasty, and if you’re a student on a budget this place is perfect. Here’s the menu if you want to check it out!

Contestants chow down on hot wings at Rowan University’s Wing Wars at Chickie’s and Pete’s on October 24th, 2017. – File Photo/Nicole Mingo

The weekend is when everything is packed, especially LaScala’s Fire. At LaScala’s, you always receive your food within 10 to 15 minutes, making the restaurant really fast and convenient. The LaScala’s chefs cook delicious meals. Lunch and dinner are the main choices, and there’s also a dessert menu. I highly recommend ordering the calamari fritti for an appetizer if you’re a seafood lover like myself. Or as another option, brussels sprouts are a healthy alternative and yummy! Both of these appetizers are $12. Dinner choices for me consist of chicken parmigiano because you can never go wrong with that and grilled salmon because it’s very filling. The chicken parm costs $18 and the grilled salmon is $21. Both options are delicious and satisfying. You can find LaScala’s full menu here.

LaScala’s Fire recently opened on Rowan Boulevard. -Multimedia Editor/Miguel Martinez

Having frozen yogurt to start off the weekend is always the best idea, and the frozen yogurt place on Rowan Boulevard, Yogo Factory, is a must try. I put strawberry and cake batter together and it creates the perfect blend! Toppings include gummy bears, rainbow sprinkles, nonpareils and much more. The prices are based on weight but usually range from $6 to $7. Here’s the link to check out the menu.

Moving forward, my order from Cookie Munchers is a large M&M cookie, prepared so it’s warm and soft. The cookies cost $3.29 each. Drinking milk usually tastes the best with these treats. If you’re more in the mood for ice cream instead, I get the mint chocolate chip. The regular size for mint chocolate chip ice cream is around $4 and large size is around $5. Here’s the link to the Cookie Munchers website for more information.

Cookie Munchers celebrating their one-year anniversary at their storefront location in Glassboro. -Staff Writer/Sonjana Kondapalli

