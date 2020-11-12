SGA Senate Meeting Highlights New Scholarships for Students

The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, which began at 7 p.m., was called to order by President Arielle Gedeon, who welcomed students, administrators and faculty.

The meeting began with reminding senators that the asymptomatic COVID-19 tests are still available for students before Thanksgiving break.

Associate Vice President (AVP) of Student Affairs Jason Brooks took a moment to reiterate the importance of getting tested for COVID-19, wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing.

Brooks stated that these practices often ensure the safety of all Rowan community members during this pandemic. They also increase the hope of continuing the path to introduce more in-person classes beginning in February.

Executive Vice President Sam Mardini spoke about the inclusion of two new clubs, the Black Student Union and the American Physician Scientists Association.

After a warm welcome, it was then time to hear from student ambassadors who each spent a few minutes delivering the executive announcements about the adjusted schedule for the upcoming spring 2021 semester, a recap on the recent athletics, the student newsletter and the “Can the Van” event.

Despite remote classes and a large percentage of students not living on-campus this fall, “Can the Van” was still held on Tuesday, Nov 10.

“Can the Van” is a philanthropic event and initiative designed to raise donations for Rowan’s on-campus food pantry and resource center, The SHOP. Each item that is donated is equal to approximately 10 minutes of service.

Last year, The SHOP was able to collect over 450 items, and with students being able to donate from home this year, Rowan hopes to increase that number significantly.

The meeting focus was then shifted by Assistant President of Academic Affairs Matthew Beck, who spoke about the $35,000 SGA offering to undergraduate students in scholarships.

There will be 20 $1000 scholarships, four $2500 scholarships, and one $5000 scholarship awarded.

The application, which requires some necessary information and one 500-word essay, opened on Nov. 1 and will close at the end of this month on Nov. 29.

Additional requirements for eligibility include having a GPA of 2.5 or above to qualify for the $2500 scholarships and a GPA of 3.0 or higher to qualify for the $5000 scholarship. The $1000 scholarships have no minimum GPA requirement.

Finally, one letter of recommendation is required to be considered for the $2500 and $5000 scholarship, and an interview may be requested after the SGA Academic Affairs Committee reviews all of the applications. Applications can be found here.

The meeting concluded with Gedeon’s closing remarks, in which she reinforced SGA’s primary goals for this school year: continuity, engagement and well-being.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

